Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,576. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

