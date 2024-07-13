Susquehanna Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $13.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,020 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,860,000 after buying an additional 519,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 703,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,784,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,677,000 after acquiring an additional 177,428 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

