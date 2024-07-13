Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $930.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.15.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $909.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $848.41 and a 200-day moving average of $782.20. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

