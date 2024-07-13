Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 890 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
NYSE:EMR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. 2,036,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
