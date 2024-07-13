Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,204 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,845,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,132,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $85.66. 1,059,692 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.