Stokes Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 43,485 Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.18% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Inogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Inogen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Inogen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Inogen Stock Up 0.1 %

INGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.01. 222,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. Inogen’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inogen

In other news, EVP Jason Somer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

