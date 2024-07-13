Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.12% of Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.19. 966,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

