StockNews.com Upgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LXRX. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LXRX opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market cap of $487.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.35. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

