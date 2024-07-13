StockNews.com Upgrades Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) to Hold

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.41.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,850,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,069. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,364,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 98.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.