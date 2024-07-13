Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.14.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

DHT.UN stock opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.89. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.