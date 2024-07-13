Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.5 %

SEE stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.