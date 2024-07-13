STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

TSE:STEP opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$44,349.57. Also, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total value of C$32,864.00. Insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $132,725 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

