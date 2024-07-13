Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

STLA stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

