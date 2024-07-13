Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $86.75 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02171438 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,819,957.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

