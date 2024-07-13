SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.80

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $146.60, with a volume of 174616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

