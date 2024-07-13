Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given Peer Perform Rating at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.25 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.49.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

