SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.55

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.55 and last traded at $88.44, with a volume of 118357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

