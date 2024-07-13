Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sono-Tek Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOTK opened at $4.25 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.