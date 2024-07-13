Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells $311,250.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 683,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

Solid Power stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.76. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDP shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Power by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

