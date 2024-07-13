Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 2.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.10 and last traded at $140.85. 1,727,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,574,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.43.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

