SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

In other news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 91,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,917. The company has a market cap of $883.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.