SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Down 22.9% in June

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 112,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SLR Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
SLR Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 91,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,917. The company has a market cap of $883.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
Read More
