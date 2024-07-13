Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,621,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,058,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period.

NYSE:SKY opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.36. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

