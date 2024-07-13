Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.