Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.81

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 9884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.5649 dividend. This is an increase from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.
Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.
