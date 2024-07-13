Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in June

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAXI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF ( NASDAQ:MAXI Free Report ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 1.48% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

