Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 165.0%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the June 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
