Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 165.0%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 663,600 shares, an increase of 165.0% from the June 15th total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

