Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 20.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 101,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 136,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

