Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Decreases By 20.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 17,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
