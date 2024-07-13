Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 395.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 395.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TechnoPro Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,677. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

