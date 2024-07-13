Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Rises By 395.2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, an increase of 395.2% from the June 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TechnoPro Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of TCCPY stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,677. TechnoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95.
TechnoPro Company Profile
