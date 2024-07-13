Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Drops By 36.4%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 243,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. 21,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,557. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.