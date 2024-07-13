Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Decreases By 66.7%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,158. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.416 per share. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Erste Group Bank

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.