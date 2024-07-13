Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Decreases By 71.9%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.17. 24,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that DSV A/S will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

