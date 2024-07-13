Short Interest in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Grows By 181.3%

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 91,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,849. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Insider Transactions at Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

In other Destra Multi-Alternative Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $505,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,376,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,360,208.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 123,157 shares of company stock worth $996,374 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMA. Matisse Capital raised its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 395,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,307 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 157,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

