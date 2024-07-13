Short Interest in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Grows By 181.3%

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. 91,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,849. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.
Insider Transactions at Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
In other Destra Multi-Alternative Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $505,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,376,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,360,208.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 123,157 shares of company stock worth $996,374 over the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile
Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destra Multi-Alternative Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.