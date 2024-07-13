Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Declines By 23.3%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 803,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,368 shares of company stock worth $2,217,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 131,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,735. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.