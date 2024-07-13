SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 293,937 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1,554.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 52.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Toast Stock Up 3.5 %

TOST traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,309. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,266.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,266.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,253 shares of company stock worth $5,630,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

