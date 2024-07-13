SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,333 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.31% of Canaan worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Canaan by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,280,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 1,730,528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 399,474 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 747,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,190,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Canaan by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 736,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 639,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Canaan stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 3,837,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,749. The stock has a market cap of $299.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Canaan Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 192.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

