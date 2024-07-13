SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,396 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,005,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.34. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.