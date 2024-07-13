SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 351.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 35.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Medpace by 88.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Medpace by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $8.01 on Friday, reaching $443.00. The company had a trading volume of 267,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $444.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average is $374.68.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

