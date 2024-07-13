SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 19,083 Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,708,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,259,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CPAY. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research cut Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of CPAY traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.52. 536,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,616. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

