SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 111,143 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 189.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

