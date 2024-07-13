SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,121 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

IT stock traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $455.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total value of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.