SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,213 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,264 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BAP traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.05. 205,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,007. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

