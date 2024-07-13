Sezzle Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sezzle in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Sezzle Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ SEZL opened at $87.58 on Thursday. Sezzle has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $496.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,238,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 460,761 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,238,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,432 shares of company stock worth $6,006,005. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

