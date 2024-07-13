Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.82.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Dividend King?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.