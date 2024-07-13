Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SENS opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Senseonics

About Senseonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

