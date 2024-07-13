Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ST traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

