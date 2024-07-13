Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $724.68

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 724.68 ($9.28) and traded as high as GBX 802.50 ($10.28). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 798 ($10.22), with a volume of 4,880 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.19) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STB

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £152.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 789.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 725.58.

In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.90), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($52,060.46). In related news, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.90), for a total value of £40,643.60 ($52,060.46). Also, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($25,601.64). 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.