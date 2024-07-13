Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.40. 5,395,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

