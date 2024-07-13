Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.29 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,596 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $38.23. 3,809,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,059. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

