Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.87.

Schneider National Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,964,000 after acquiring an additional 388,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,675,000 after acquiring an additional 130,426 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,725,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,649,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

