Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $65.65 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.00 or 0.05395126 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00044816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00014048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,815,551,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,014,173 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

