Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sands China Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,599. Sands China has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a report on Sunday, April 14th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

